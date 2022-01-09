Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 91 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 2.0% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $267.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.90. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $199.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.83.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

