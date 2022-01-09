Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,195 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $133.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.16 and a 200-day moving average of $121.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $100.71 and a twelve month high of $135.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

