Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,113,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $123,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,496,000 after acquiring an additional 913,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after buying an additional 752,189 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $143.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.