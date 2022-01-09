Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,600 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $353,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,319,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,782,000 after buying an additional 203,020 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.1% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 282,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,044,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

