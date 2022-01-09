Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,450 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,906,000 after acquiring an additional 153,925 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,296,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,212,000 after acquiring an additional 55,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,036,000 after buying an additional 180,641 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 16.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after buying an additional 134,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,764,000 after buying an additional 21,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $123.68 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.37 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.01.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

