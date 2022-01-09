Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the November 30th total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVAL. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVAL opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.