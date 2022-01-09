Graypoint LLC Sells 768 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,598 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after acquiring an additional 675,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,059,202,000 after purchasing an additional 288,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,248,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,101,812,000 after purchasing an additional 165,808 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.64. 10,837,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,576,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.51. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $80.93. The firm has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 58.04%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

