Graypoint LLC Purchases 4,908 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 93,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 117,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.75. 966,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,108. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $104.98 and a 52 week high of $132.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.70.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

