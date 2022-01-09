Graypoint LLC Purchases 27,902 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,902 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises 1.8% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $14,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $60.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.06.

