Graypoint LLC Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC owned 0.08% of Ares Capital worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 68,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 90,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 166,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 136,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $21.22. 5,307,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,026. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

