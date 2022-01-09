Graypoint LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,330,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $58.31 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

