Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Update

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 608,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Gray Television by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Gray Television by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Gray Television by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gray Television will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.