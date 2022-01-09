Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Graham news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $36,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Graham by 21.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth $241,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth $1,567,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 46.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth $464,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GHM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,593. The firm has a market cap of $136.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. Graham has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Graham will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Graham’s payout ratio is -209.51%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

