Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares were down 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $117.90 and last traded at $118.40. Approximately 309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 142,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.92.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $96,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,486 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,573 in the last three months. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.