Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.47.

FOOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James cut Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Goodfood Market stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.66. The company had a trading volume of 147,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.67. The firm has a market cap of C$273.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of C$3.51 and a 12-month high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

