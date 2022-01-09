GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) PT Lowered to C$4.30

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.40 to C$4.30 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS GLGDF opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. GoGold Resources has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.07.

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.