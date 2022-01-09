Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 82.11%. The business had revenue of $32.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 33.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,969,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,205,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 200.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,274,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 359.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,175,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 96.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,399,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,373,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

