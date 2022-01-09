Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 169.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7,145.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

LIT opened at $81.02 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $54.88 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.45.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

