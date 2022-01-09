Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.92. 2,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter worth $32,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter worth $148,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is based in Marietta, Georgia.

