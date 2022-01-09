Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $272,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $303,570.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $301,950.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $322,740.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $324,090.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $316,890.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $309,330.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $298,800.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $318,690.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $302,940.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $466,875.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $28.43 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,481,000 after acquiring an additional 831,910 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth $12,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after acquiring an additional 213,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of eXp World by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,161,000 after acquiring an additional 182,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 25.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 751,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,129,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eXp World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

