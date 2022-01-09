GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,630 ($21.96) target price on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.87) to GBX 1,600 ($21.56) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.94) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.87) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,591.80 ($21.45).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,598.40 ($21.54) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,577.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,482.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The company has a market capitalization of £80.43 billion and a PE ratio of 18.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,628.78 ($21.95).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

In related news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.83) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,395.63).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

