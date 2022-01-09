GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GFL. CIBC upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.95.

GFL opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. GFL Environmental’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -1.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 1.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

