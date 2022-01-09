Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.64. Genesco posted earnings per share of $2.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

GCO stock opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48. Genesco has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $879.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth about $247,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth $1,592,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

