General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $69.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,327 shares of company stock worth $4,342,037. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 55.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 12.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 8.8% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.