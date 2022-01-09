General L.P. Standard Purchases 14,614 Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 14,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, General L.P. Standard purchased 13,635 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,174.40.

On Wednesday, December 29th, General L.P. Standard purchased 12,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00.

On Monday, December 27th, General L.P. Standard purchased 41,974 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $190,561.96.

On Thursday, December 23rd, General L.P. Standard bought 5,746 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $24,075.74.

On Tuesday, December 21st, General L.P. Standard bought 26,977 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $113,573.17.

NASDAQ:MDIA opened at $5.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in MediaCo by 71.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

