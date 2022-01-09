Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.94) price objective on the stock.

GEMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.08) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of LON:GEMD opened at GBX 48.65 ($0.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 40.10 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 79.40 ($1.07). The company has a market capitalization of £68.36 million and a P/E ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 58.89.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

