Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 62.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GTES opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.69. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

