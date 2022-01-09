Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Sells $107,553.40 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Ladany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $129,769.22.

GLPI stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

