GAMEE (GMEE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. GAMEE has a market cap of $22.89 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00058178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00082605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.50 or 0.07391701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,008.84 or 0.99828617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00071426 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006717 BTC.

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

