Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GAIA. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $164.99 million, a P/E ratio of 85.41 and a beta of 0.60. Gaia has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 million. Gaia had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 2.5% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 311,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 36.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Gaia by 6.1% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 167,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

