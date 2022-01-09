Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) declared a dividend on Friday, January 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:GMP opened at GBX 9 ($0.12) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.44. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a one year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 9 ($0.12).

About Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by The Carne Global Fund Managers Ireland Limited. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets around the globe, primarily in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

