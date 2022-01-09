Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) declared a dividend on Friday, January 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:GMP opened at GBX 9 ($0.12) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.44. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a one year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 9 ($0.12).
About Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust
Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.