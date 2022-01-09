FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

NYSE:BAC opened at $49.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

