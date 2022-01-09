FY2021 EPS Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.98) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.89). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

NYSE INSP opened at $228.72 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.45 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

