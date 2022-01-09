Function X Achieves Market Cap of $317.26 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $317.26 million and $2.19 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,764.80 or 0.99897975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00088939 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00033435 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00038863 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.17 or 0.00782571 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

