FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 1,310 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,352 shares of company stock valued at $21,050,280. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $171.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.72 and a fifty-two week high of $451.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.16.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.95.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

