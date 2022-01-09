FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.39. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.90 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

