FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 2,130 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 112,233 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 234.6% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 102,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

