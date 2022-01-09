FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 1,450 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Schlumberger by 25.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

