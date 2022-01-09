FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 1,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

COP opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $80.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $65.48. The stock has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.04%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

