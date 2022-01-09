FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $338,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 393.0% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 110,485 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 109.0% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 45,295 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 107,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 58.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 235,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

NYSE:F opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

