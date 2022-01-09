FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 26.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Twilio were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Twilio by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Twilio by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Twilio by 143.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.46.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $318,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,070 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,490. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $230.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.55 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

