FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after buying an additional 268,525 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY opened at $80.46 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

