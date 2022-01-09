Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stake Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 480.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth $128,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Charles Jr. Beard purchased 988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $25,944.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDP opened at $29.07 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.