Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives C$198.93 Average PT from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$198.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Eight Capital raised Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. raised Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV opened at C$160.89 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$205.25. The stock has a market cap of C$30.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$174.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$179.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.09. The business had revenue of C$398.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total value of C$921,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,204,085.66. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,277 shares of company stock worth $3,191,605.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.