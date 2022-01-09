Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of FOX worth $14,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in FOX by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in FOX by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

FOX stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.18. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

