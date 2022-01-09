Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $415.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $483.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.09. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $311.03 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

