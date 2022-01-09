Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases New Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 127,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,012,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $106.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.56 and a twelve month high of $107.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,683,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,677,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,146 shares of company stock worth $8,160,046 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

