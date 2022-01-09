Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Holdings in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,705 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.18% of Montauk Renewables worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the second quarter worth $174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 57.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,600,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 586,579 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 88.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 27,893 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the second quarter valued at $302,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNTK opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

