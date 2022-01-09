Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 143,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $468.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $369.65 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $468.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

