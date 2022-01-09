Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $3.89 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $156.97 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.